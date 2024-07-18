Almaty-Based Auyl Restaurant Listed Among World’s 16 Most Beautiful Restaurants

ASTANA – Almaty-based Auyl (village in the Kazakh) restaurant, offering neo-nomad cuisine of Central Asia, has been included in the list of the 16 Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World, according to Prix Versailles.

Forbes, a famous business magazine, released the annual UNESCO architecture awards list on July 12. The 16 nominated restaurants will compete for three 2024 World Titles – Prix Versailles, Interior, and Exterior – whose laureates will be announced at UNESCO Headquarters by late November. The list includes restaurants in Dubai, Melbourne, São Paulo, Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, Goyang, Thailand, New York, the Papagayo Peninsula, and the Maldives.

“Auyl is located inside a monument inherited from Soviet modernism, a former yurt residence where a dignitary of the socialist republic would receive foreign guests. An experimental restaurant project in the Medeu mountain district, the restaurant is the brainchild of architects, artists, artisans, designers, and creative producers. The structure was originally built in Aktau and only eventually relocated to the mountains, where Chef Ruslan Zakirov and designers NAAW and Dunie Design have created breathtaking spaces around an open kitchen,” the article reads.