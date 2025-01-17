33 World Leaders Visit Kazakhstan in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan hosted visits from 33 heads of state and government, four leaders and senior representatives of major international organizations, and seven parliamentary speakers in 2024, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Jan. 16.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev undertook 24 international trips, including state and official visits, as well as participation in international forums.

Kazakhstan has broadened its diplomatic presence, now maintaining 121 foreign missions across 80 countries.

A key accomplishment was the expansion of Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework with foreign states, marked by the signing of 83 international treaties. The ministry also facilitated swift evacuation of 36 Kazakh citizens from disaster and conflict zones.

In 2024, efforts to strengthen the Kazakh passport yielded notable results, securing 15 new visa exemption agreements. The position of the Kazakh passport in the Global Passport Power Rank 2025 rose to 51st.

The ministry continued efforts to attract foreign investment and promote Kazakh products abroad. The Foreign Investors’ Council and the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable facilitated contracts worth $7 billion.

Overall, Kazakhstan secured $15.7 billion in investments in 2024, an 88% increase, accounting for 63% of all investments in North and Central Asia, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) report released on Dec. 25.