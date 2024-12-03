UK Energy Expert Becomes First Holder of Neo Nomad Visa

ASTANA – Sertaç Yener, a British expert in energy and finance, became the first recipient of Kazakhstan’s newly launched Neo Nomad Visa on Dec.2. The visa, aimed at foreign professionals working remotely, enables holders to live in Kazakhstan for up to a year while combining professional activities with travel.

According to the Kazakh Tourism National Company, the first Neo Nomad Visa was issued at the Kazakh Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Yener plans to arrive in Kazakhstan soon, drawn by his interest in the Kazakh language and culture.

“The Neo Nomad Visa program offers a unique opportunity to work remotely while immersing myself in the beauty, friendliness and rich traditions of Kazakhstan. Thanks to my daughter, who studied Kazakh Language and Central Asian Studies at the University of Chicago, I have already grown fond of the language’s melodiousness,” said Yener.

Yener, an experienced energy project financier, and his team are developing clean energy projects in the United States.

Introduced at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Neo Nomad Visa was developed in collaboration with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Kazakh Tourism. This new B12-1 visa allows foreign citizens to work remotely for their overseas companies while residing in Kazakhstan. Applications can be submitted at Kazakh embassies or consulates abroad.