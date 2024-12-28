Putin Calls Tokayev on Azerbaijani Plane Crash Investigation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation on Dec.28, initiated by the Russian side to discuss the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau.

According to the Akorda press service, the two leaders exchanged condolences over the tragic deaths of citizens from Kazakhstan and Russia in the plane crash on Dec.25. They expressed wishes for the quick recovery of those injured.

The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan’s government commission continues investigating the incident, collaborating with experts from Azerbaijan, Russia and Brazil.

Both presidents noted the significance of a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

Today Putin also held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the Kremlin, Putin apologized for the incident that occurred in Russian airspace and extended his condolences to the victims’ families.

During the conversation, it was noted that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, adhering to its scheduled route, had repeatedly attempted to land at the Grozny airport. At the time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were under Ukrainian aerial attacks, prompting Russian air defense systems to respond.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on violations of traffic safety and air transport regulations. Investigators are conducting preliminary actions, including questioning civilian and military specialists. Two representatives from Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office are in Grozny, collaborating with Russian prosecutors and investigators on the case.

Seventeen international experts have been working on the investigation. Six experts are from Azerbaijan, two from Embraer, three from CENIPA, Brazil’s Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center, three from the Interstate Aviation Committee, and two from the Russian Federation. An expert from the International Civil Aviation Organization will join the investigation soon.

On Dec. 28, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told Tengrinews the experts suggested the airplane had been damaged outside Kazakhstan’s airspace. There is no pressure on Kazakhstan. There’s no attempt from any country to interfere.