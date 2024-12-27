Details of Aktau Plane Crash Announced

ASTANA – A briefing in Aktau on Dec. 26 led by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev revealed new details about the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer-190 plane crash, Kazinform reported, highlighting the key statements.

Chronology of the crash

As Transport Minister Marat Karabayev reported, Kazakhstan’s Aktobe regional control center received the first signal about the Embraer-190 aircraft diverting from Grozny at 10:43 a.m. The plane had suffered failures in its control systems and elevator. The crew was unable to maintain a stable course and altitude. After reviewing weather data for Makhachkala and Baku, the crew decided to fly to Aktau.

At 10:53 a.m., the Rostov flight director informed Aktau’s control tower of an oxygen cylinder explosion in the passenger cabin, causing passengers to lose consciousness and requesting immediate medical support upon landing. The Kazaeronavigatsia flight director immediately notified all emergency services – the fire brigade and medical personnel – about the arrival of the emergency aircraft at Aktau airport.

Before the aircraft entered Kazakhstan’s airspace, all airport emergency services were ready to receive it. After entering Kazakhstan’s airspace, the crew established contact with the controller. The controller promptly took all necessary actions to land the aircraft at the airfield. The lights were turned on to facilitate visual contact with the runway.

Despite their efforts, the crew made two failed landing attempts due to chaotic altitude changes. At 11:28 a.m., they eventually lost contact, and the plane collided with the ground near Aktau.

Condition of the victims

The crash killed 38 people and left 29 injured, including three children. There were 37 Azerbaijani citizens among the passengers, of whom 23 died. Three passengers from the Kyrgyz Republic survived. Among 16 Russian citizens, seven died. All six passengers from Kazakhstan died in the crash. The crew consisted of five people, three of whom died.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Health Timur Muratov reported that nine Russian citizens were evacuated to Moscow, and 14 Azerbaijani citizens were flown home for treatment. Six patients remain hospitalized in Aktau, four in intensive care.

Investigation progress

A special commission in Kazakhstan is leading the investigation, supported by Brazil’s aviation authorities and Embraer representatives. Bozumbayev noted that law enforcement agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan will not be allowed to participate in the forensic investigation, according to the Criminal Procedure Code of Kazakhstan, but will be able to participate in the investigation of the incident.

“We are in constant contact with our colleagues from Azerbaijan. No one has told us any versions yet, officially we have not received any version from either Russia or Azerbaijan. Therefore, it is impossible to refute any version,” he said.

A second black box has been recovered and is undergoing analysis. Experts from the manufacturer’s country, Brazil, are set to oversee this process.

Assistance to victims and families

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Akhmadi Sarbassov reported that the payments will be made to each family through the state budget. In case of the loss of a breadwinner, assistance of 138,000 tenge (US$266) will be provided and, through the state social insurance fund, 357,000 tenge (US$690). Families will also receive a one-time payment of five million tenge (US$9,666).

Azerbaijan Airlines will pay 20,000 manats (US$11,764) to the victims of the plane crash, and the families of each deceased will be assigned compensation for 40,000 manats (US$23,529). According to Azerbaijan’s legislation and international practices, all passengers will receive appropriate insurance benefits.

Memorial tributes

Memorial wreaths were lowered into the Caspian Sea at Aktau, Kuryk, and Bautino ports to honor the victims. These acts of solidarity symbolized shared grief and unity. Residents and sailors observed a minute of silence, pledging ongoing support for the victims’ families.

“This gesture is a tribute of respect and grief to all who died in this terrible air crash. This is one of the most tragic events of recent years. Dozens of people died, including children. The feelings of the relatives of the victims are understandable; we are here with you. We share your grief and mourn with you,” said participants at the event.