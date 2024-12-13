President Tokayev Visits Zhetisu Region, Examines its Industrial Potential

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the Zhetisu Region’s socio-economic development and visited its industrial zone during his working trip on Dec. 12, reported Akorda.

The Zhetisu region’s gross regional product reached 781 billion tenge (US$1.49 billion) in the first half of the year, reflecting a 6.2% growth. By year-end, this figure is projected to rise to 7.1%, driven primarily by agriculture, industrial production, trade and construction.

Tokayev met with Zhetisu region’s akim (governor) Beibit Isabaev, who updated the President on efforts to attract new investors and enhance the region’s investment appeal.

Since the start of the year, 327.1 billion tenge (US$626 million) of investments have been attracted, marking a 1.3-fold increase, with private investment rising by 1.6 times.

An investment portfolio has been formed for 2024–2030, consisting of 190 projects valued at 3.5 trillion tenge (US$6.7 billion), which are expected to generate over 11,800 jobs. This year, 48 projects with a total value of 54.9 billion tenge (US$105 million) are being implemented, reported Isabaev.

The region has also achieved industrial growth, with production increasing by 3.9%.

During his working trip, President Tokayev visited the Asma Industrial battery factory in the Taldykorgan industrial zone. The 8.5 billion tenge (US$16 million) facility underwent renovation and modernization last year.

Industrial batteries produced by the plant are used in the oil and gas, mining, telecommunications and railroad industries, as well as a source of uninterrupted power in the green energy sector. Once reaching full capacity, the enterprise will produce up to 210,000 batteries per year, creating 180 additional jobs. Sixty percent of the output will be exported to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Baltic countries, 40% will be supplied to the domestic market.

“For the state to be strong, first and foremost, our regions must be strong. We believe it is important to turn Kazakhstan into a country with developed industry. Much attention is paid to the Zhetisu Region, which is of strategic importance,” said the President.

