Mid-December Wonders: Festive Events to Enjoy with Loved Ones

ASTANA – The upcoming weekend will be extended in celebration of Independence Day on Dec. 16, marking 33 years since Kazakhstan’s Supreme Council declared the country’s independence and sovereignty. Celebrate with family and friends by attending cultural events in city centers, exploring historical exhibitions, or enjoying special events designed to bring warmth and joy to your weekend.

Melodies of Magic on Dec. 13-14

An incredible symphonic performance by the Steppe Orchestra and ballet dancers awaits! Enjoy famous New Year’s melodies from around the world as dancers and the orchestra tell the Nutcracker tale in the world of lost toys. After the show, explore the concert hall lobby, complete with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus and beloved cartoon characters. Each guest will receive a gift package filled with toys. Surprise your child and immerse yourself in the festive New Year spirit.

Venue: Central Concert Hall “QAZAQSTAN”; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ballet Evening on Dec. 15

“Scheherazade” transports the audience into the intrigue of sultans palaces, where tales of betrayal, revelry and passionate love unfold in mesmerizing performances. Alongside this, the Nomad Ballet will present national choreographic miniatures by modern Kazakhstan and foreign directors Patrick de Bana, Anvar Sadykov, Sultanbek Gumar and others. The program will feature the premiere of Almat Shamshiev’s choreographic miniature “Dem” (Breath) set to the music of the folklore and ethnographic ensemble “Turan.” These two performances promise an evening of breathtaking and captivating artistry.

Venue:​ Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

V Retro Festival on Dec. 15

The V Anniversary Retro Festival from the Celentano Bar promises an unforgettable night of nostalgia and entertainment. Celebrate five years of retro music and memories with classic hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Enjoy performances by top retro bands and DJs, ensuring a night filled with dancing and fun.

The highlight of the evening is a special concert that takes you on a musical journey through the decades, bringing to life the songs that defined generations. Don’t miss the V Anniversary Retro Festival—it’s a celebration of music, memories and timeless classics.

Venue: Barys Arena; 37, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Christmas Night Market on Dec. 14-16

Experience the magic of the holidays at the Christmas Night Market, where festive cheer comes alive. Discover inspiring gifts for loved ones amidst a festive atmosphere filled with warm tea, fragrant sweets and delightful surprises for all guests.

Venue: 36, Baribayev Street. Tickets are available here.

All stars jam session on Dec. 16

Improvisation is the heartbeat of jazz. Through it, jazz musicians fully reveal themselves, expressing and creating music that is utterly unique. It is this magic of improvisation that captivates listeners from the very beginning to the end of a concert, making us cherish jazz so deeply. Experience the beauty of improvisational art at a jam session, a special type of jazz event. At the start of each jam session, a house band takes the stage—a small ensemble that performs throughout the evening. Other musicians join spontaneously, improvising freely and creating mesmerizing musical moments.

Venue: EverJazz Club; 24, Zenkov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Pop Art: Warhol, Lichtenstein and others” exhibition from Nov. 16 to Jan. 2

Pop art, influenced by everyday objects like comic books, brands and celebrities, breaks the barriers between popular culture and fine art, turning familiar images into artistic icons. The Lumiere-Hall Museum invites you to explore a unique exhibition showcasing the works of the most renowned pop art artists.

Venue: Lumiere Hall; 13k2B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Matte(r)reality” exhibition on Dec. 12-27

Visit the exhibition “Matte(r)reality” by Sayan Baigaliyev, organized by the Eurasian Cultural Alliance in collaboration with the artist’s workshop. Explore and gain insights into the unique perspectives of the artist through his captivating works.

Venue: Museum of Art named after Abilkhan Kasteev; 22/1, Koktem–3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Tribute to Legends concert on Dec. 16

Experience the magic of timeless hits and melodies that unite generations with the Cda Big Band Orchestra, led by the talented conductor Chingis Dauletbayev. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music and vivid emotions as the orchestra performs legendary hits by Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and other iconic artists whose music changed the world. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy your favorite compositions, brought to life by skilled professionals whose energy and talent will inspire you.

Venue: Concordia Student Theatre; 151, Bogenbai Batyr. Tickets are available here.

XXXIII Championship of Kazakhstan (Men’s National League) on Dec. 14 – 15

Get ready for an electrifying basketball showdown as the “Almaty Legion” takes on the “Astana team.” Witness thrilling action, intense competition, and unforgettable moments on the court. Feel the energy of the game, cheer for your favorite team, and share the experience with friends and family. Don’t miss this exhilarating sports event.

Venue: Champion Sports Complex; 6, Kozhabekov Street. Tickets are available here.