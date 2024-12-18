ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov became the first Kazakh citizen invited to the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships opening ceremony, which took place on Dec. 6-15 in Manama, Bahrain.

Tsyrulnikov’s involvement drew special attention to the event, which brought together approximately 500 competitors from 92 nations. His performance at this tournament highlighted Kazakhstan’s rich sports tradition and unique training methods.

Legendary Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze, who has set world records several times, performed during the opening ceremony on Dec. 4. Tsyrulnikov showcased elements of Kazakhstan’s strong culture. His performance gained tremendous interest among fans and the worldwide sports community.

Tsyrulnikov also met with international officials and athletes, fostering cultural and professional relationships. His invitation to such a large event emphasizes the significance of personal contributions to popularizing sports and a healthy lifestyle. Tsyrulnikov’s participation in the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships confirmed that strength culture and unique training methods are acknowledged globally.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Tsyrulnikov discussed his journey from village boy to renowned strongman and his contributions to the country’s development. This summer, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry named him Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador for outstanding contributions to promoting the country’s image abroad.

As an additional highlight, Kazakhstan placed third overall at the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships.