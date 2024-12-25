Kazakhstan’s Exports to Uzbekistan Reach $2.5 Billion in 11 Months of 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan reached $2.5 billion with $1.3 billion worth of imports in January-November 2024, according to the Uzbek Statistics Agency’s report, published on Dec. 20.

This year, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade increased by 3.6% from the same period in 2023 to $59.4 billion. China recorded the highest foreign trade turnover (19%), followed by Russia (18%), Kazakhstan (6.5%), Türkiye (4.4%), and South Korea (3%).

Kazakhstan has become one of Uzbekistan’s largest foreign economic partners after China and Russia due to a common border, trade in the CIS free trade zone, and the liberalization of mutual economic relations.