Kazakhstan to Enhance Digital Safety, Improve AI Literacy Among Population 

ASTANA – Kazakh officials discussed the introduction of new digital technologies and artificial intelligence in everyday activities during a Dec. 24 government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the Digital Government Office.

According to the Prime Minister’s press office, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the work carried out in this direction and showed examples of how domestic digital solutions are implemented. Madiyev presented the Social Wallet, OTP Registry and Online Notary projects as well as the platform for systematizing citizens’ requests, E-Otinish, etc.

Bektenov noted the importance of creating a digital environment to stimulate economic processes. All developed countries invest in developing digitalization and artificial intelligence and creating strategies. In Kazakhstan, digital technologies have been implemented and are actively used in industry, ecology, healthcare, education, employment, social and legal support, the tax sector and the business environment.

The meeting focused on the need to train government employees in artificial intelligence technologies during 2025 – the corresponding instruction was given to the ministry and regional akimats (administrations). The Ministry of Science and Higher Education was instructed to create educational programs and courses on AI.

Particular attention was given to developing unified approaches to making data available in government agencies’ information systems for the use and development of artificial intelligence.

According to Bektenov, it is necessary to provide for legislative measures and regulatory legal acts governing its use to create transparent and safe conditions for using artificial intelligence. Bektenov focused on protecting personal data, cybersecurity, ethical standards and responsibility for decisions based on AI.

Given the population’s low awareness of artificial intelligence developments, the ministry has been entrusted with upgrading current digital solutions and educating Kazakhstan citizens about their usage.