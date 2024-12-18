Kazakhstan Surpasses the US, Japan, and Singapore in Anti-Money Laundering Index Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has significantly improved its standing in the independent Basel AML (anti-money laundering) Index, ranking 111th with 4.65 points and surpassing 110 nations.

The ranking, developed by the International Center for Asset Recovery (ICAR) at the Basel Institute on Governance based in Switzerland, assessed 164 countries.

The Basel AML Index measures the risk of money laundering and related financial crimes in countries and jurisdictions worldwide. It uses a composite methodology, with 17 indicators in five domains in line with key factors contributing to high risk.

Kazakhstan ranked 100th in 2023 with 4.71 points, improving on its best result in the rating’s history, released in 2012.

Kazakhstan has surpassed such countries as the United States, Japan, Singapore, China, Qatar, Italy, Hungary and Türkiye.

San Marino, Iceland, Finland, Estonia, Andorra, and Sweden are among the top five countries with the lowest risk.