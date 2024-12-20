Kazakhstan Maintains Diplomatic Relations With 186 States

ASTANA — Kazakhstan currently maintains diplomatic relations with 186 countries. Members of the Senate and the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament approved amendments to some legislative acts regarding diplomatic service, international treaties and official development assistance.

According to Galiaskar Sarybayev, a member of the Senate, the geography of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic relations includes 109 foreign embassies in 71 countries, reported Kazinform on Dec. 19.

“So far, 4,430 international treaties have been signed, with 3,266 coming into force. In 2023, the list of visa-free nations was enlarged to 82 countries for various types of passports, including 29 countries, the citizens of which enter with regular civil passports. In January-November, 67 agreements were concluded,” said Sarybayev.

The law equates citizens who formerly held positions in international organizations to veterans of diplomatic service.

Also, payments to diplomatic staff for knowledge of other languages have been adjusted to encourage advanced training and self-improvement among the diplomatic corps.