Kazakhstan Builds School in Earthquake-hit Türkiye’s Nurdağı District

ASTANA – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 19 in Türkiye’s Nurdağı municipality in Gaziantep Province to construct a school, initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Gaziantep Province was among the worst-damaged areas by the devastating earthquake that occurred on Feb. 6 last year. The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) has been designated as the school’s construction operator. The school will serve as a symbol of Turkish-Kazakh unity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support at the Organization of Turkic States summit.

“I am confident that this school will become one of the symbols of Turkish-Kazakh brotherhood to which future generations will be faithful. In the current global environment, the countries of the Turkic world must strengthen their cooperation. Kazakhstan has taken important steps, and this construction is a vivid confirmation of that,” he said.

According to KazAID, the ceremony was attended by Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev, Governor of Gaziantep Province Kemal Çeber, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education of Türkiye and KazAID.