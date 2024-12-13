Kazakhstan Adds 522 Tons of Gold Reserves

ASTANA – Gold reserves on Kazakhstan’s state balance have increased by 522 tons in 2024, said Chairman of the Committee of Geology of Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development Erlan Akbarov during the press conference at Central Communications Service on Dec. 12.

The increases span a wide range of other minerals and energy resources, including silver resources, which have grown by 281,000 tons, chromium ore reserves which increased by 2.38 million tons, and uranium resources, which expanded by 44,000 tons. Copper resources saw an addition of 800,000 tons, and phosphorite ore reserves grew by 82 million tons.

In the energy sector, oil reserves increased by 277 million tons, gas resources by 113 billion cubic meters, and condensate by 1.9 million tons. Additionally, groundwater resources have risen to 155,800 cubic meters per day.

Kazakhstan’s mineral resource base consists of deposits of solid and common minerals, hydrocarbons, and groundwater. The state balance sheet lists a total of 9,548 deposits, including 987 solid mineral deposits, 355 hydrocarbon deposits, 3,666 common mineral deposits, and 4,540 groundwater deposits.