Kazakhmys to Allocate Financing to Preserve Balkhash Ecosystem

ASTANA — Kazakhmys corporation announced a $5 million investment in preserving the unique ecosystem of Balkhash lake, a key initiative presented at the One Water Summit in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 3, supported by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The summit, co-chaired by Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron, with support from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and World Bank President Ajay Banga, focused on water security and environmental sustainability. Tokayev called for collective action on water resource protection, universal access, disaster resilience, and international cooperation.

According to Kazinform, Tokayev emphasized the country’s strong partnership with the World Bank, noting five major ongoing projects valued at $3.5 billion, spanning water resources, transport and education.

In addition, advisor to the President and special representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Environmental Cooperation, Zulfiya Suleimenova, introduced five national initiatives, including the Kazakhmys project.

“There are inland reservoirs that also deserve our attention. The unique lake Balkhash is one of them. Half of its water is salty, and the other half is fresh. To the south of it are the wetlands of the Ramsar Convention,” said Suleimenova.

“With your permission, I would like to announce that the leading private company in Kazakhstan, Kazakhmys Corporation, will allocate 5 million US dollars for projects aimed at preserving the ecosystems of the lake. We are proud that representatives of the private sector are ready to take on such ambitious challenges and show leadership in the conservation of aquatic ecosystems,” she added.