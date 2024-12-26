Kazakh Youth Drives Change Across Science, Art, Sports, and Humanitarian Efforts

ASTANA – The Kazakh youth is driving change in the country and represents it across different sectors regionally and globally. As the year draws to a close, The Astana Times is highlighting young Kazakh change makers in science, art, music, sport and humanitarian activities, who stand up for what is right, work to make a difference in their communities and inspire others.

Science

Sometimes it takes a combination of determination and a touch of luck to succeed in a career path. Dana Alina had that determination and luck when she decided to study stardust and magnetic fields, boldly stepping into a field traditionally dominated by men.

As an assistant professor in the Department of Physics at Nazarbayev University, Alina now prepares the next generation of scientists while conducting studies on the vast expanse of the universe through a telescope.

Alina told The Astana Times that at the heart of her research lies the allure of stardust, a cosmic phenomenon teeming with significance. “Maybe because I’m petite myself, I like it when something small, invisible, has a big meaning,” she said.

She is also mindful of the environmental toll associated with space exploration, advocating for conscientious exploration grounded in ethical principles.

Art

Activists take diverse approaches to create meaningful change. For Bakytzhan Usembekov, art serves as his chosen medium to make an impact.

Usembekov is a master of modern jewelry art, breathing new life into ancient techniques. His creations celebrate the traditions and customs of the Kazakh people. The artist-jeweler skillfully crafts historic household items from wood, bone, and other natural materials. Through his artistry, he weaves a narrative of harmony and the profound connection between a man and the world around him.

“In my work, I use fragments, styles and techniques from different eras, all of which are dedicated to the customs and traditions of the Kazakh people. With my creative concept, I want to clearly show how limitless art is and how one can express one’s vision through it,” said Usembekov during the opening of his “Image of the Ages” exhibition in September at the Presidential Center of Kazakhstan.

This year, he was awarded the Daryn State Youth Award in arts. The award was established in 1992 to support talented young people in science, creative and social activities, and sports.

Sport

Nariman Kurbanov, the 2024 Paris Olympics medalist in gymnastics, uses his powerful voice to inspire Kazakh athletes with the message that hard work leads to success.

His silver medal in the men’s pommel horse marked a historic achievement for Kazakhstan, ending years of absence from the Olympic podium in artistic gymnastics—a dream that had long seemed out of reach for Kazakh athletes.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Kurbanov embraced his role as a trailblazer for young Kazakh athletes in the arena of artistic gymnastics.

“I believe that, along with our strong gymnastics team, we have a rising generation of young athletes, who are about to join the adult national team, and who have the potential to compete for the highest medal count,” he said.

Music

Sadraddin Bolat, mostly known simply as Sadraddin, is a rising star of Kazakh pop music, captivating audiences with his heartfelt love ballads that serve as a soothing balm for the soul.

Sadraddin became hugely popular last year after the breakthrough song “Aiga Qarap” (Looking at Moon), which won local awards as the best hit of the year, dominating the top charts for 20 weeks.

His music reflects his personal experiences, touching on themes of love, loss, identity and finding a place in the world.

“I just like to connect with my listeners. Through my songs, I want to inspire people, even a little bit,” he said in an interview with Harpers Bazaar Kazakhstan.

Coming from a musical family, he writes all the lyrics to his songs, crafting melodies that flow from his heart to touch the hearts of his listeners. His music has united thousands of young fans, earning him two platinum albums.

This year he became the holder of the Daryn State Youth Award.

Humanitarian work

Dulat Zhusupkaliev leads a youth volunteer movement, carrying out work that directly helps the community.

When the devastating floods hit Kazakhstan in spring, he led the Oral Zhastary (Oral’s Youth) volunteer movement. Thousands of volunteers arrived in flood-hit parts of the country as receding waters allowed for evacuation efforts to begin. They worked alongside rescuers to transport people to safety. Volunteers operated in two shifts: receiving humanitarian aid at night and delivering it from train stations and airports during the day.

Zhusupkaliev’s work also pushes more young people to get involved in clean-up activities. Thousands joined the Taza Kazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign, cleaning up parks and squares. The action started all over the country in April this year, promoting a careful attitude to the environment.

“During this time, thousands of citizens in western Kazakhstan took part in activities to clean up and partially improve the city. Every Saturday, we encourage the most active ones with valuable prizes and gifts,” Zhusupkaliev told a local news outlet.

Pollution is just the tip of the iceberg. During the campaign in Oral, thousands of tons of garbage were collected.