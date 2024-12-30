Kazakh State Counselor Talks on Recognizing Merits, Increasing Working Person’s Authority

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin commented on the law signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on amendments concerning state awards, education and the protection of the child’s rights in a Dec. 30 Telegram post.

According to Karin, the President methodically promotes the notion that it is necessary to cultivate the values ​​of hard work and professionalism in his speeches at the National Kurultai (Congress).

The prestige of blue-collar jobs is consistently increasing in the country. Teachers’ and doctors’ salaries are gradually increasing. Leading workers and representatives of labor dynasties are regularly recognized with state awards, and professional holidays have become widely celebrated.

“Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law according to which nine new honorary titles have been added to the system of state awards (in addition to the existing six honorary titles). Honorary titles have been included for scientists and inventors, engineers, architects and builders, miners, geologists, workers in the industrial, transport, agricultural and water industries,” Karin wrote.

Recognition of merits at the state level will be a good motivation for all professionals and will contribute to the enhancement of the authority of the working person. It is symbolic that this law was signed on the eve of the new 2025 year, which the President declared as the Year of Working Professions, Karin noted.