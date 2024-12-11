Kazakh President Holds Talks With Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Chair

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chair of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas and mineral resources, Helen Clark, on Dec. 11.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized that since joining this organization in 2007, Kazakhstan has been committed to complying with EITI standards. Legislation requires subsoil users to comply with the organization’s standards and report on taxes and other contributions to the country’s budget, reported the Akorda.

Tokayev discussed the regulatory measures implemented in geological exploration and production, including adopting a comprehensive industry development plan and launching a Unified Subsoil Use Platform, including an interactive map and over 50,000 geological reports. Also, the business processes for acquiring exploration and production licenses have been streamlined.

Clark shared the organization’s strategic plans and key priorities for the coming period.