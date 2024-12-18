Kazakh Eco-Startups Set to Compete at UNIDO Global Event in Istanbul and COP30 in Brazil

ASTANA – Five Kazakh eco-startups have received the opportunity to represent their country at the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) competition in Istanbul in 2025, following their success at the 2024 Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) finals in Astana on Dec. 12. These projects have earned cash prizes and the chance to present their projects at the 30th UN Climate Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Brazil as well.

According to the GCIP Kazakhstan press service, the winners—Science and Technology Water Center, Smart Energy Solutions, Faceplate, MuratBeton Technology, and Kaz-REEcycling, which was also awarded the Women’s Leadership Prize—demonstrated high-quality, innovative solutions in water technologies, smart energy systems, building material recycling, and sustainable waste management.

The forum was highlighted by the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIC) and TusHoldings, a Chinese leader in innovation that manages such giants as Xiaomi, Lenovo, and ByteDance (TikTok), and with Zagreb Innovation Centre, an innovation hub in Croatia. These partnerships will open new opportunities for Kazakh startups in green technologies and provide access to international experience and resources.

The event, attended by experts, entrepreneurs, and startups, featured a Cleantech Group workshop dedicated to developing green technologies in Kazakhstan, a UN Summit business game where participants immersed themselves in climate negotiations, and a Demo Day in which Kazakh industrial companies presented their technological challenges. The startups also discussed opportunities for cooperation with investors within Investor Connect.

GCIP Kazakhstan, the only program in Central Asia, supports eco-technology startups and collaborates with 15 other countries, including Türkiye, South Africa, Indonesia, and Nigeria.