Kazakh & Chinese Officials, Business Leaders Intend to Enhance Interregional Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Sichuan Communist Party Committee Secretary Wang Xiaohui reviewed the opportunities for Kazakhstan and China’s interregional cooperation during a Nov. 30 meeting in Chengdu.

During the talks, the officials focused on trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian interactions, as well as high technology, finance, investment, and green energy, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Nurtleu emphasized the need of strengthening the interconnection of the two nations’ regions, notably, by extending transport and logistics cooperation, attracting investment, and fostering people interaction.

Wang highlighted the region’s prospects and proposed to strengthen trade and economic ties between Sichuan Province and Kazakhstan’s regions.

On the same day, Nurtleu held meetings with the leadership of major Chinese companies to discuss enhancing investment, trade and economic cooperation.

Companies specializing in green energy, renewable energy sources, mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex and construction expressed a great interest in building mutually beneficial partnerships with their Kazakh counterparts and expressed hope that the Kazakh government would provide them with the best possible assistance in their activities in Kazakhstan.

Entrepreneurs presented their capabilities in the production of solar modules, unmanned aerial vehicles used in agriculture, deep processing of grain and other crops, as well as the construction of urban infrastructure.