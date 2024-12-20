Get into the Holiday Spirit: Must-See Events in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — After a busy workweek, unwind this weekend by attending inspiring concerts, thought-provoking exhibitions and captivating spectacles to immerse yourself in the pre-holiday winter atmosphere. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of must-see events that you can experience with friends and family, from enchanting performances to thrilling visual art displays.

Astana

“Nutcracker” ballet on Dec. 21-22

Enjoy a ballet based on Hoffman’s fairy tale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which delights both children and adults. Kids will love the bright, lifelike toys, the Christmas tree, and the mysterious magician. Adults will appreciate the deeper meanings in Tchaikovsky’s music, as Yuri Grigorovich has turned a sweet story into a philosophical reflection on the challenges of finding perfect happiness. The ballet is also a poetic tale about growing up and discovering love.

Address: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

New Year’s Impromptu concert on Dec. 21.

The New Year’s Impromptu concert will take place as part of the popular series “The International Opera Academy Presents” at Astana Opera.

Young artists and students of the academy invite audiences to enjoy a dazzling array of musical arias and duets from world opera classics, bringing joy and inspiration ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

The Mystery of Mount Fuji exhibition on Dec. 21 – Jan. 18.

The Mystery of Mount Fuji, the contemporary Japanese graphic art exhibition, has opened at the Has Sanat art gallery.

Organized in collaboration with The Tolman Collection Tokyo, the exhibition showcases the work of 10 contemporary Japanese artists. Among them is the legendary Toko Shinoda, alongside renowned artists such as Katsunori Hamanishi, Hiromitsu Takahashi, Shuji Wako, Yoshikatsu Tamekane, Masahiko Tsubota, Taika Kinoshita, Joel Karhu, Akihiro Misaki and Toshihisa Fudezuka. The exhibition will run until January 18.

Address: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14D, Konayev Street.

Ratovich Christmas Concert on Dec. 22

An evening of live music awaits, featuring the talented pianist Ratovich accompanied by Orchestra Lab.

The program offers a rich and varied repertoire, showcasing original compositions by Ratovich alongside some of the most celebrated pieces performed throughout his career. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable festive atmosphere set to the enchanting music.

Address: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Christmas and Classics chamber music concert on Dec. 21

Experience the magic of winter and the enchanting sounds of classical music at the Christmas and Classics chamber music concert this weekend. The program begins with Franz Schubert’s renowned String Quartet No. 14, performed by an exceptional ensemble.

The second part of the concert will feature traditional Christmas carols arranged for a string chamber orchestra, with beloved melodies such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” and other festive compositions that are sure to fill the evening with holiday cheer.

Venue: Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

The Snow Queen show in circus on Dec. 21-Jan. 12

The New Year fairy tale “The Snow Queen” promises a dynamic and captivating adventure of young magicians, transporting audiences to a world of wonder and magic, enhanced by a spectacular laser show. The program features artists from the Nikulin Moscow Circus, a clown from sunny Spain in the starring role and top performers from the Almaty Circus.

The program includes new circus acts, exclusive costumes and unique props specially created for this show. Interactive audience engagement within the storyline ensures heartwarming and delightful experiences for both children and adults who love the magic of the circus.

Address: Almaty Circus; 50, Abai Street. Tickets are available here.