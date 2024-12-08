EAEU Nations Advance Tourism as Economic Priority

ASTANA – The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, Kazakhstan, Armenia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, and Russia prioritize tourism development as part of their economic integration agenda.

This initiative gained momentum in 2020 by adopting the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025. Tourism, education, healthcare, and sports were identified as key areas for collaboration.

In November, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) announced the launch of Eurasian tourism route maps, detailing 419 attractions, 38 routes, and transportation options. These maps aim to simplify travel across member states while strengthening infrastructure and boosting visitor numbers.

Tourism’s economic potential

Tourism remains one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, generating significant economic benefits.

“Tourism contributes about 10% to global GDP, accounts for over 7% of global investments, and supports one in ten jobs,” said Bakhyt Sultanov, the EEC Minister for Economy and Financial Policy, during the September Eurasian Economic Forum in Armenia.

Sultanov highlighted the potential of tourism to drive economic growth, job creation, and entrepreneurship within the EAEU, given the geographical proximity of member states.

Despite its potential, tourism’s contribution to the GDP in EAEU member states lags behind global averages, reflecting untapped growth opportunities.

In Russia, tourism accounted for 2.8% of GDP in 2023. However, ambitious plans are underway to increase this share to 5% by 2030 through enhanced infrastructure and the development of new tourism offerings.

Kazakhstan reported a 3.2% contribution from tourism to its GDP in 2022, matching the performance of the Kyrgyz Republic, which also saw tourism contribute 3.2% to its GDP in 2023.

Belarus reported a more modest figure, with tourism contributing 1.4% to GDP in 2020, signaling room for expansion within the sector.

Rankings and visitor statistics

The 2024 World Economic Forum Travel and Tourism Development Index ranked Kazakhstan 52nd, Armenia 72nd, and the Kyrgyz Republic 102nd out of 119 countries. Russia and Belarus were not included in the rankings.

Experts note the significant potential for tourism development within the EAEU, with each member state offering unique advantages, such as rich histories, natural wonders, cultural landmarks, and distinctive tourism assets.

Visitor statistics highlight the dynamic tourism landscape across the EAEU member states.

In Armenia, over 1.7 million tourists from EAEU countries visited between January and September 2024, marking a 7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. Russian visitors made up the majority, exceeding 741,000. In the first half of the year, Armenia also welcomed 7,796 tourists from Belarus and 4,703 from Kazakhstan.

The Kyrgyz Republic saw a robust influx of 8.8 million foreign tourists in 2023, including 2.4 million travelers from Kazakhstan.

Russia remained a popular destination for Kazakh citizens, with over one million visits recorded in the first half of 2024.

Belarus attracted more than five million tourists in 2023, reflecting its strong regional appeal.

Kazakhstan experienced a surge in tourism, hosting 566,500 foreign visitors in the first half of the year, an increase of 50,700 compared to the same period in 2023.

The top visiting nations were Russia (186,000), China (69,918), India (53,695), Türkiye (30,312), and the United States (19,597).

The large-scale events like the World Nomad Games and a Dimash Qudaibergen concert in Astana drew 597,000 visitors in September alone, contributing $15.5 million to the local economy.

A unified concept for tourism development

The EAEU offers a diverse array of tourism experiences, including historical, cultural, health, and adventure tourism. Experts are calling for unified standards to improve service quality and attract investments.

“Unification simplifies processes for investors and ensures consistent service quality across the union,” said Philipp Gulyi, the Chair of the Belarusian National Union of Tourism Industry, during the Eurasian Economic Forum.

The forthcoming 2025 EAEU Tourism Development Concept aims to deepen collaboration, establish service standards, protect tourists’ rights, and maintain the relevance of tourism route maps. Member states will also have the opportunity to propose updates to support evolving tourism trends.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.