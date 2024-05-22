Kazakhstan Rises to 52nd in WEF Travel and Tourism Index 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 52nd among 119 nations in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024, published on May 21.

In the previous 2021 rating, Kazakhstan ranked 66th among 117 countries.

Kazakhstan received high scores in categories such as health and hygiene, price competitiveness, and socioeconomic impact of tourism and travel.

The United States is first on the list, with Spain coming in second and Japan third.

“This is amazing news! Our long-term goal is to enter the top 50 of this rating. Now we are only two positions away from this goal. This became possible thanks to the coordinated work of both central government bodies and local executive bodies, associations, businesses and universities. I think this is a common victory, congratulations to everyone! We need not to slow down and move on to enter not only the top 50, but also the top 30,” Chairman of the Kazakh Tourism national company Kairat Sadvakasov said on his Instagram story.