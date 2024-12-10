Dimash Qudaibergen’s Fans from Poland Release Polish-Kazakh Phrasebook

ASTANA – After two years of dedicated work, Dimash Qudaibergen’s Polish fan club published the country’s first Polish-Kazakh phrasebook to strengthen cultural ties and promote the Kazakh language and culture.

The idea for the phrasebook originated from Kazakh language courses conducted on Radio Dimash. Listeners learned essential words and phrases useful for trips to Kazakhstan. The courses were led by Beglan Sharymbayev, a teacher from Almaty, who recorded lessons for the fan club and helped them master Kazakh pronunciation, reported dimashnews.com on Dec. 9.

A distinctive feature of the learning process was the preparation of phonetic transcriptions of Kazakh words in Polish to make studying easier. Over time, participants decided to compile all the materials and create a book.

The phrasebook was a collaborative effort involving Sharymbayev, illustrator Iwona Opara-Stacholec, editor Ula Wlodarska and author and host of the Kazakh language courses Teresa Konkol.

The phrasebook not only introduces Qudaibergen’s fans to the basics of the Kazakh language but also makes the learning process enjoyable with vibrant illustrations. The book’s main characters are the Kazakh eagle and the Polish stork.

The creators hope this book will be a helpful guide for travelers to Kazakhstan and inspire Qudaibergen’s fans to delve deeper into his culture.

“I am incredibly proud of our work. This is yet another testament to the dedication of Dimash’s Polish fan club in not only supporting his art but also promoting the Kazakh language,” said Konkol.