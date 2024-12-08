Brazza Monkeys and Rare Albino Wallabies Find New Home at Karagandy Zoo

ASTANA — The Karagandy Zoo has welcomed two remarkable new additions: a family of rare Brazza monkeys and a pair of albino wallabies. The monkeys, a gift from the zoological park in Chleby, Czech Republic, have already adapted to their new environment and diet, enjoying Kazakh national foods such as airan (a traditional dairy drink) and cottage cheese, reported the local administration on Dec. 3.

“There have never been such monkeys in the Karagandy Zoo. Now they live in two specially prepared enclosures with shelves, ladders, swings, and a house. We even plan to make a hammock. They are omnivorous monkeys. They enjoy pumpkin and squash grown in our zoo garden, along with fruits, seeds, and nuts. They also love airan and cottage cheese,” said Gulnara Adambekova, the zoo’s director.

The Brazza monkey family, consisting of a mature male, two females, and a baby, arrived at the end of October. Known for their playful and carefree nature, these rare primates are a fascinating addition to the zoo.

Brazza monkeys, named after the 19th-century French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, are known for their ability to mimic the sounds of other animals. The species also has a slow reproductive cycle, with females giving birth to one baby every two to three years.

The zoo’s other new arrivals, albino wallabies, are also rare and are relatives of kangaroos but smaller in size.