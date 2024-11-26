Turkistan Region Hosts Competition to Crown Fastest Tazy Dog

ASTANA — A competition showcasing the finest Tazy dogs, Kazakhstan’s iconic hunting greyhounds, concluded in the Turkistan Region on Nov. 25 with the crowning of Taimas as the most beautiful and fastest representative of the breed, reported Khabar TV channel.

Over 100 purebred Tazys from across the country participated, drawing attention to these dogs’ cultural and genetic heritage.

The jury evaluated contestants based on various criteria: speed, agility, coat color, constitution type, harmonious physique, and character traits. Taimas, a two-year-old Tazy from the Ordabasy district, emerged as the winner. Judges praised the dog for its grace, ideal proportions, and exceptional speed.

Bekzat Meyrbay, Taimas’s owner, shared insights into the dog’s upbringing. According to him, Taimas is a true representative of the Kazakh breed.

“We maintain a careful diet for him, and he excels in hunting hares, foxes, and jackals,” he shared.

Expert Nina Yafizova noted the increasing quality of the Tazy breed in recent years.

“The exterior of the dogs improves every year. The population is growing, and the dogs are strong, with excellent conformation and high energy. This breed is a true pride of our country,” she said.