ASTANA – The FilTerra project, developed by Niyaz Kanayev, a 23-year-old Kazakh innovator and the University of Bath student, and Tim Girling, received a runner-up award in the Engineers in Business Fellowship (EIBF) Champion of Champions grand final, which took place on Nov. 8 at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London. Kanayev became the first Kazakh to reach the final of the competition.

EIBF annually holds the prestigious Champion of Champions competition, where UK universities present the best projects of their graduates: bachelors, masters and postgraduates.

The FilTerra project solves a pressing environmental problem – the penetration of microplastics into water and soil, which has become a real silent health crisis with serious consequences for ecosystems and human health, reported irstar.kz Kazakh regional newspaper on Nov. 14.

FilTerra is a sustainable and cost-effective solution aimed at removing microplastics during wastewater treatment. The project is compatible with existing wastewater treatment systems due to its carbon-neutral and easily integrated design. FilTerra filters microplastics, preventing contamination of agricultural lands and reducing toxic impacts in the food chain. This solution addresses both environmental and ethical challenges, supporting global trends in limiting plastic pollution.

Niyaz’s dedication to environmental innovation and his drive to find engineering solutions for a sustainable future have made Kazakhstan famous, highlighting the country’s growing potential in global environmental and technological initiatives.