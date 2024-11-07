Record-Breaking 35 Kazakh Universities Enter QS Asia University Rankings 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan set a new record in higher education with 35 universities featured in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, a ranking of Asia’s best universities, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education reported on Nov. 6.

Three of the country’s leading universities are now in Asia’s top 100, with the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University securing the 29th position, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University – 65th, and newly added Satbayev University – 89th.

Overall, 22 Kazakh universities improved their standings, three retained their positions, and the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University re-entered after a one-year break.

Kazakhstan has significantly increased its reputation indicators: 77% of universities achieved higher academic reputation scores and 89% improved in employer reputation.

The country’s presence in the flagship QS World University Rankings has more than doubled in four years and has grown by one and a half times in three years from 14 to 21 institutions. Its subject-specific rankings have quadrupled from two to eight.

The QS Sustainability Rankings, which evaluate universities on their contributions to sustainable development goals, included 12 Kazakh universities this year, which showed the most convincing results in the management model indicator.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the QS Stars program has also expanded, with 23 universities now assessed on criteria such as research productivity, reputation, inclusiveness, and sustainability, which enhance their appeal to international students and faculty.

In September, Kazakh universities increased their representation in the QS Global MBA Rankings for the first time since 2016 from one to three. Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian representative in the QS Global MBA and QS Best Student Cities rankings, with Astana and Almaty recognized as top student cities.

The QS Asia University Rankings 2025 evaluated 985 universities from 25 countries and territories. Kazakh universities competed strongly among institutions from India, China, Japan, and South Korea.