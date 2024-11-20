President Tokayev Pays State Visit to Hungary

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 20 November 2024

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary on a state visit on Nov. 19.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Viktor Orbán attended the football match between the national teams of Hungary and Germany. Photo credit: Akorda.

Upon arrival, President Tokayev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán attended the football match between the national teams of Hungary and Germany in the UEFA Nations League, which took place at the Puskás Aréna Park.

During the visit, Tokayev plans to hold talks with Orbán and President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok to discuss the prospects for development of strategic partnership between the countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Tokayev will also meet with Hungarian business leaders.


