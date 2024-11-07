Kazakhstan’s Regional IT Hubs Empower Local Startups and Bridge Digital Divide

ASTANA – The Ulytau Hub, Kazakhstan’s 17th regional innovation center, opened in Zhezkazgan on Nov. 5 with support from Astana Hub, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry and the Ulytau Region akimat (city administration). The center aims to support startups, promote IT education, and strengthen the region’s tech ecosystem.

The ministry has made expanding regional IT hubs a priority to foster local innovation, train IT specialists, and build supportive spaces for startups, investors, and mentors. These hubs aim to assist young entrepreneurs in launching projects, which is especially valuable during the early stages.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Aida Dusova, the head of the regional development office at the Astana Hub, highlighted the hubs’ role in addressing digital inequality and promoting societal advancement.

“We have launched 17 regional hubs creating more access to technology opportunities nationwide. Interest in the IT sector is growing across various regions, driving job creation, innovative projects, and infrastructure development,” she said.

Dusova noted plans to open another hub in the North Kazakhstan Region.

“We are working to ensure IT is not limited to metropolitan centers. The regional hubs align with Astana Hub’s mission to build a robust IT community, foster innovation, and support business and technology development. This initiative helps create an ecosystem where everyone, from students to professionals, can engage with the global IT community,” she said.

The hubs offer diverse educational and mentoring programs, providing all citizens with access to growth opportunities in tech.

Since last year, regional IT hubs have hosted over 1,700 events, including nine international forums focused on ICT, drawing more than 50,000 participants and showcasing the potential of 450 startups. These initiatives have brought almost 190 IT companies into the Astana Hub ecosystem, strengthening the IT industry in the country.

“Educational programs like No Code/Low Code courses, Freelance School, Startup Academy, Beta Career, and Tech Orda are excellent resources for local talent,” said Dusova. “These programs provide accessible IT skills training, equipping students and schoolchildren with the tools they need to succeed in the tech sector. Demand is high because these programs teach in-demand skills and industry best practices.”

Dusova highlighted various networking events, including Pizza Pitch and Speaker Talk, which connect participants with experts from global companies such as Google Developers Group and speakers like Arsen Tomsky, founder of InDrive.

“These events allow participants to engage with industry professionals, learn best practices, and broaden their horizons,” she said.

Dusova also discussed the hubs’ social initiatives aimed at enhancing IT literacy across all segments of society.

“Through our partnership with InDrive’s Begin IT project, we identify teens with leadership potential and support their social projects. Collaborations with UNICEF’s game-based training programs and USAID’s e-commerce courses for young women help advance IT and business skills among the youth,” she said.

The hubs also offer free coworking spaces and internet access, fostering an inclusive, supportive environment.

When evaluating each hub’s success, Dusova cited key metrics like the number of participants in educational programs, emerging startups, partnerships, and the growth of the local IT ecosystem.

“A hub’s impact is evident if it fosters sustainable communities where people share knowledge, resources, and support,” she said.

“Regional hubs work to bridge the digital divide by bringing IT training to residents in all areas, including rural communities. Regional managers visit these areas to promote hub programs and connect residents to online courses and events. Programs such as Digital Elshi and Digital Nomads are especially important for creating equal access to knowledge and tech opportunities,” said Dusova.

She explained that the Digital Elshi program brings accomplished Kazakh professionals to regional communities, demonstrating that success is possible anywhere and motivating residents. Meanwhile, the Digital Nomads program connects internationally-based specialists with Kazakhstan’s communities through online webinars, offering valuable insights and guidance from leaders in the global IT industry.

“Through these programs, we create avenues for growth, learning, and skill development, empowering people everywhere in Kazakhstan to realize their potential,” added Dusova.