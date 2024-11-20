Kazakhstan’s Oil Transportation Volume Reaches 57.8 Million Tons in 10 Months

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s major oil pipeline system transported 57.8 million tons of oil between January and October. Domestic refineries received more than 26% of the transported oil, or 15.1 million tons.

Approximately 46.3 million tons of oil were transported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline, reported the Energy Ministry on Nov. 20.

The volume of oil transported across the Atyrau-Samara section was approximately 7.2 million tons. From January to October, 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil were supplied to Germany.

During the reporting period, more than 3.1 million tons of oil were carried from the Aktau port, with 1.6 million tons exported to the Makhachkala port and 1.2 million tons shipped to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Over one million tons of oil were carried along the Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline route.

In ten months, oil transit via Kazakhstan totaled 8.4 million tons, including 8.2 million tons along the Russian-Chinese route and 217,000 tons along the Russian-Uzbek route.

Kazakh oil is exported to countries like China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, South Korea, Singapore, Türkiye and others.