Kazakhstan to Launch Digital Investment Coin Next Year

ASTANA – In celebration of the national currency day – tenge, on Nov. 15, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) announced plans to launch a Digital Investment Coin in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the NBK’s press service, gold investment coins will be available for online purchase and sale at any time globally via the Tabys mobile application of the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

The coin’s digital value will be calculated in tenge based on gold’s weight and price set by the London Bullion Market Association and the US dollar-to-tenge exchange rate set by the NBK.

The coins can be bought, sold back to the NBK, gifted, or exchanged for a physical gold investment coin at NBK branches when accumulated in sufficient quantity.

A new physical gold investment coin, ÚKI, made of Au 999.9 gold weighing 31.1 grams with a face value of 100 tenge, will be offered only through the Tabys app. Designed with motifs from the “Cult Animals as Totems of Nomads” collectible series, the ÚKI coin will be issued in blisters.

“This shows that we are actively using the entire infrastructure of our country, both the KASE (Kazakhstan Stock Exchange), our primary exchange, and the AIX, which is also a key focus for developing new instruments,” said NBK Chairman Timur Suleimenov.