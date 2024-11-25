Kazakhstan Set to Expand Business Partnership with Croatia

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković on Nov. 22 to discuss enhancing political dialogue and expanding business ties. According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the meeting took place during Nurtleu’s official visit to Zagreb.

Nurtleu encouraged Croatian companies to explore trade and investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, highlighting such promising sectors as energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture, IT, education, and tourism.

The officials agreed that the Kazakh-Croatian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Council, set to meet in Astana in 2025, should contribute to building business ties.

Additionally, Nurtleu met with several companies, including INA, one of the largest oil companies in the Balkan region, JANAF, operator of the Jadranski oil pipeline system, the port of Rijeka, a cargo transshipment hub, and a pharmaceutical manufacturer Jadran-Galenski Laboratory (JGL).

This meeting was also attended by representatives of the Croatian Chamber of Economy, which is involved in tourism, trade and consulting services. The participants identified significant potential for joint projects in energy, transportation and logistics, agro-industrial complex, IT, education, and tourism.