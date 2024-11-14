Kazakhstan Secures Prestigious Aviation Award in US

ASTANA – KazAeroNavigatsia, a leading provider of air navigation services in Kazakhstan, was presented the David J. Hurley Memorial Award for Aviation Traffic Management award during the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) 2024 conference, held on Nov. 5-7 in Washington.

The ATCA awards program covers three categories: air traffic control, industry and small business, as well as military merit, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry on Nov. 13.

The David J. Hurley Memorial Award for Aviation Traffic Management highlights outstanding achievements in the world’s air traffic services. More than 40 countries submitted applications for participation in this category. Last year, the best in this section were representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States.

KazAeroNavigatsia specialists became the first in Kazakhstan to get the renowned worldwide ATCA award. This is another significant step toward the country’s aviation sector’s growth and strengthening its global position.