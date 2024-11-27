Kazakhstan Reaffirms Support for UN Goals in Promoting Inter-civilizational Dialogue

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to continue promoting the UN goals and objectives for inter-civilizational dialogue, said Maulen Ashimbayev, the chairman of the Senate, an upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, at the tenth Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on Nov. 25-27 in Cascais, Portugal.

As stated by the Senate’s press service, Ashimbayev, who also heads the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, emphasized Kazakhstan’s long-standing partnership with UNAOC, which works to promote mutual understanding, overcoming hostility, prejudice, and xenophobia.

“We share the Alliance’s vision of uniting cultures, combating extremism and terrorism, and preventing conflicts rooted in religious, racial, and ethnic differences. Positioned at the crossroads of the West and East, Kazakhstan has historically played the role of a geographical and civilizational bridge connecting peoples, cultures, and religions,” he said.

He also noted that Congress is Kazakhstan’s contribution to global efforts to develop intercultural and interreligious dialogue and cooperation, with goals and priorities similar to the UNAOC.

Forum participants underscored the vital role of religious leaders in addressing global challenges such as geopolitical confrontation, armed conflicts, trade wars, worsening climate problems, widespread disinformation, and the devaluation of traditional human values.

Ashimbayev also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who expressed continued support for Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure global peace and stability. He invited Guterres to the eighth Congress in Astana in September next year.