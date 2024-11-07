Kazakhstan Reaffirms Commitment to ICAO’s Goal of Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

ASTANA – Kazakhstan affirms commitment to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) goal of achieving net-zero emissions from international flights by 2050, Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said at the Green Airports seminar, held on Nov. 6 during the ICAO Week in Almaty, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

He noted that Kazakhstan supports the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Green Airports initiative, aimed at minimizing aviation’s environmental impact. Civil Aviation Committee Chairwoman Saltanat Tompiyeva emphasized the importance of “transitioning to cleaner technologies, optimizing resource use, and implementing renewable energy sources” for sustainable aviation.

Catalin Radu, Director General of Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration, highlighted that green airports, eco-friendly aviation fuel, and renewable energy sources will guide Kazakhstan’s progress toward sustainable aviation.

This commitment aligns with Kazakhstan’s obligations under international climate agreements, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement, Annex 16 to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, and others.

“As we gain increased access to clean energy and safer fuels, eco-friendly aviation fuel will take a leading role. We see some countries already setting the pace, but I would like all Central Asian countries to join and fully align with the Sustainable Aviation Fuel policy,” said ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec.