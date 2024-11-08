Kazakhstan Ranks in Top 50 Countries for AI Readiness 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has secured the 48th position globally for artificial intelligence (AI) readiness, following Russia, which holds 47th place with a 0.56 index, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 2023 AI Preparedness Index. The country achieved a 0.55 index, leading the Central Asian and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations, except for Russia, reported ranking.kz on Nov.7.

According to McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm, one of the most promising applications of AI in Kazakhstan is the transformation of government services through geographic information systems and spatial data.

The country has made strides in this area by developing a statistical model that integrates geographic, demographic, and economic data to identify infrastructure needs in rural areas.

The model analyzed 6,293 villages and selected 3,500 with the highest development potential, covering 90% of the rural population. This allows for more effective delivery of essential services to these areas.

Following Kazakhstan, Armenia ranks 71st with a 0.49 index, Belarus 82nd at 0.47, the Kyrgyz Republic 99th at 0.43, Tajikistan 123rd at 0.37, and Uzbekistan at 131st with 0.35. Turkmenistan was not included in the IMF index.

The AI Readiness Index, covering 174 countries in 2023, ranks Singapore as the most AI-prepared nation with a score of 0.8. Singapore’s significant investment in AI capabilities and national AI strategies has led to rapid AI skills development among its workforce and the creation of universal AI tools for government employees.

Denmark (0.78) and the United States (0.77) also lead in AI readiness, joined by several European countries due to their advanced digital infrastructure, skilled workforce, supportive policies, and corporate AI adoption.

The IMF index combines four indicators: digital infrastructure, human capital, technology innovation, and legal frameworks, drawing from data from the International Labor Organization, World Bank, World Economic Forum, and others.

Countries in Africa and Afghanistan are least prepared for AI, with South Sudan at the bottom (0.11).

AI is expected to significantly impact the global economy, reshaping labor markets, digital infrastructure, and supply chains. The IMF notes that AI currently affects nearly 40% of global employment, with some industries more vulnerable to AI-driven automation than others.