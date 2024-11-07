Kazakhstan Observes US Presidential Elections for First Time

ASTANA – For the first time, a Kazakh delegation, led by Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Nurlan Abdirov, participated in observing the presidential elections in the United States (U.S.) on Nov. 5 at the invitation of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), reported Kazinform.

The delegation visited polling stations in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, including sites at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Takoma Park Middle School, Silver Spring Civic Building, and Bethesda Elementary School.

“This is a big milestone for us,” said Abdirov.

According to Abdirov, each state has its electoral system. Commissions within the same state sometimes opt for different technical tools based on their preferences. Observations during the process did not reveal any violations that could restrict voters’ ability to express their choices freely.

The delegation met with EAC Chairman Benjamin Hovland and officials from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to discuss election management and cybersecurity measures. Both sides agreed to continue cooperation on electoral processes between the CEC and EAC.

A Kazakh representative also participated as part of the long-term observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.