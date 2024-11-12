Kazakhstan Introduces Simplified Visa Rules for Foreign Specialists

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is introducing updated visa regulations to create favorable conditions for business immigrants, skilled professionals, and travelers starting from Nov. 18.

The new measures include a B9 Visa for representatives of sought-after professions, allowing further residence permit registration.

Digital Nomad Visa – a single-entry electronic or multiple-entry paper visa for IT specialists, allowing long-term residence; and Neo Nomad Visa, which is a tourist visa for foreign tourists who work remotely while traveling across countries and grants extended stays to those with a verified monthly income of at least $3,000.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the list of required documents for a C5 business visa has been reduced, and the minimum marriage duration for family reunification visas has been shortened from three years to one.

These measures are supposed to improve the investment climate, foster international collaboration, attract skilled professionals, and enhance Kazakhstan’s appeal as a tourist destination.