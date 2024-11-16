Kazakhstan Enters Top Ten Countries Worldwide for Internet Accessibility 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has entered the top ten countries with the lowest cost for one gigabyte (GB) of mobile data, according to the 2024 MoneySuperMarket Internet Accessibility Index published on Sept. 6.

The average price of the internet in Kazakhstan is only $0.59 per 1 GB. In general, Central Asian countries demonstrate high internet availability. Israel leads with the lowest rate at $0.13 per GB, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic at $0.30 and Italy at $0.35.

Kazakhstan has some of the lowest prices in the world due to a combination of government investment in digital infrastructure and telecom operators’ efforts to expand the network to remote and rural areas. With that, the Internet has become available in cities and sparsely populated regions of the country.

Over the past few years, telecom operators in Kazakhstan have been proactively increasing investments in telecom infrastructure. In 2023, telecom investment grew 2.5 times from the previous year, with $500 million allocated to building base stations to improve connectivity, especially in remote regions.

For example, the Digital Kazakhstan program, launched in 2018, continues to advance internet accessibility in rural areas, helping to bridge the digital divide, which remains one of the lowest globally.

Widespread internet access at low prices has enhanced the quality of life in Kazakhstan, enabling more citizens to use online banking, e-commerce, and government services, contributing to greater convenience and economic growth.