Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, China to Establish Intermodal Cargo Terminal in Port of Baku

ASTANA – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and China signed an agreement on the establishment of an intermodal cargo terminal in the Port of Baku in Alat on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on Nov. 12.

According to the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company’s press service, the new terminal will include a multi-purpose cargo yard, a 5,000-square-meter indoor warehouse complex, and a container yard with a capacity of over 1,000 containers.

This initiative was made possible through Azerbaijan’s provision of a land plot, operating berths, and terminal capacities at the Port of Baku in Alat. The project aims to boost container train traffic on the China-Europe-China route via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, helping to cut delivery times, lower transportation costs, and reduce transshipment time.