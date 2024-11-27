Kazakhstan Allocates Recovered Funds to Build School in Atyrau Region

ASTANA – The Kazakh government will allocate two billion tenge (US$3.9 million) from returned illegally acquired assets to build a school for 150 students in the village of Zhamansor in the Atyrau Region, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Nov. 25.

This village has only a primary school housed in an adapted building for 60 students. After completing the fourth grade, parents are forced to take their children to another village 60 kilometers away. Senior students also study in neighboring villages. The new school aims to address this issue.

Earlier, the government allocated funds for the construction of a sports complex in the Zerenda village in the Akmola Region, a music school in the Temirlan village in the Turkistan Region, a sports complex for gifted children-athletes in Arkalyk, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, a training center for people with special needs in Almaty, a kindergarten for children with special needs in Aktobe, and the completion of the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital complex in Ridder.