Kazakh Female Developer’s Startup Wins Top Honor in US

ASTANA – Benazir Toleubekova, a Kazakh developer, showcased her startup Pointai at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 conference in the United States, where the company unveiled its new product, Hire Pam—an AI-powered customer support employee, reported The Tech media on it’s Instagram page on Nov.2.

The product won first place on Product Hunt, a leading platform for showcasing new technological innovations.

Esther Wojcicki, the mentor of Steve Jobs, praised Benazir and her projects, highlighting the rarity of women like her on a global scale.

Toleubekova, who graduated from the Beijing Institute of Technology, is the first woman from Kazakhstan to earn Apple’s certification for programming instructors. She has collaborated with top companies both in Kazakhstan and internationally, with a portfolio that includes over 20 mobile apps, many of which are used daily worldwide.