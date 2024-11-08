Central Asia Launches First Regional Civil Aviation Organization

ASTANA – The Eurasian Civil Aviation Conference (EACAC), which includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, held its inaugural meeting in Almaty on Nov. 6. The meeting was attended by aviation authorities from the member countries, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The EACAC plans to be a cooperative platform for civil aviation authorities across Eurasia, enhancing coordination and collaboration among member states.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said the conference will enable regional aviation authorities to share expertise, best practices, and advancements in areas such as flight safety, aviation security, sustainable development, and personnel training.

“Most importantly, it will lay the groundwork for tackling pressing issues and preparing for future challenges,” he said.

Catalin Radu, Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, highlighted that the EACAC will strengthen the region’s voice and presence in the global aviation sector.

“This initiative has received strong support from both governments and industry. We are now strengthening partnerships with our ‘sister’ organizations and other major international bodies,” said Radu.

The event featured a presentation on the Excellence Center training project for Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration and a proposal to establish a unified EACAC Inspector Database platform.

Following the meeting, Tahir Nazarov, Director General of Uzbekistan’s Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, was elected President of EACAC. At the same time, Lastayev was appointed Secretary General of the organization.