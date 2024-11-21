Cardiff University to Open Branch in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Cardiff University signed an agreement with the Qualified Centre of Education Public Foundation (QCEF) on Nov. 20 to establish its branch in Astana, marking the first Russell Group university presence in Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Lord Michael German from the U.K. House of Lords, President of Cardiff University Wendy Larner, and QCEF representatives.

“This brings the number of new collaborations the Ministry of Higher Education and Science is supporting with international universities to 34 – an amazing achievement,” Kathy Leach said. “It demonstrates the commitment of the government and indefatigable Minister Sayasat Nurbek, not just to raise the quality of education for its own students but also to position Kazakhstan as a transnational hub for education for the growing young populations of wider Eurasia and South Asia.”

Minister Nurbek highlighted the branch’s strong research potential to provide world-class education in engineering, medicine, and biotechnology that meets international standards. The branch plans to launch its first courses next fall.

Cardiff University is globally recognized for its research and academic excellence, ranking 186th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, 201-250 in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, 151-200 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2024, and 184th in the Best Global Universities Rankings 2024.