Bishkek to Host OTS Summit to Shape Regional Unity, Cooperation

ASTANA — Bishkek will host high-level discussions at the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Nov.6.

Under the theme of Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All, the summit aims to facilitate strategic dialogues on the organization’s agenda.

President Sadyr Japarov will welcome leaders from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, as well as OTS observers and the organization’s Secretary General. Leaders are expected to make decisions on critical issues, finalize agreements, and endorse documents related to projects spanning the economy, trade, digital transformation, transport and security.

The agenda also includes discussions on political and economic developments within the region and beyond, focusing on multilateral cooperation among member states and observers. Leaders will explore strategies to address shared challenges and seize opportunities to strengthen the unity and progress of the Turkic World.

At the summit’s conclusion, Kazakhstan will formally transfer the Chairmanship-in-Office to the Kyrgyz Republic. The heads of state will sign the Bishkek Declaration and additional resolutions during the closing ceremony.

Preceding the summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will convene in Bishkek to finalize agenda items and prepare the documents for endorsement by the heads of state.