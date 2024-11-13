Astana to Host Annual Christmas Charity Bazaar

ASTANA – The Ambassadors Spouses Association (ASA) in Kazakhstan announced its 15th Christmas Charity Bazaar, set for Dec. 1 at the Astana Radisson Hotel.

The annual event, widely popular among Astana’s diplomatic and international community, will feature traditional dishes, souvenirs, fashion items, and handicrafts, along with a grand raffle.

Entry fee costs 1,000 tenge (US$2), while a raffle ticket – 2,000 tenge (US$4). All proceeds will go to charity purposes in Kazakhstan. Last year, the bazaar raised 41.7 million tenge (over US$84,000).