Astana to Host Annual Christmas Charity Bazaar

By Staff Report in Society on 13 November 2024

ASTANA – The Ambassadors Spouses Association (ASA) in Kazakhstan announced its 15th Christmas Charity Bazaar, set for Dec. 1 at the Astana Radisson Hotel.

Photo credit: ASA

The annual event, widely popular among Astana’s diplomatic and international community, will feature traditional dishes, souvenirs, fashion items, and handicrafts, along with a grand raffle.

Entry fee costs 1,000 tenge (US$2), while a raffle ticket – 2,000 tenge (US$4). All proceeds will go to charity purposes in Kazakhstan. Last year, the bazaar raised 41.7 million tenge (over US$84,000).


