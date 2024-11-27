Astana Hub’s Revenue Surges 31-Fold to US$2.3 Billion Over Five Years

ASTANA – The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups has achieved impressive growth, with participant revenue soaring 31-fold to 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.3 billion) since its establishment in 2018, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev said during a Nov. 26 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the technopark hosts over 1,500 participants, including 1,102 local and 437 foreign companies. In the first three quarters of 2024, export revenue reached 143 billion tenge ($285.6 million), reflecting a tenfold increase in annual growth over four years.

Thus, Astana Hub continues solidifying its position as a leading technology park in the region. The technopark collaborates with global partners to nurture innovation. Its Silkway Accelerator program, conducted in partnership with Google for Startups, runs an annual 12-week program for startups from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

A partnership with Draper University has launched the Hero Training program, setting the foundation for long-term cooperation.