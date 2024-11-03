Almaty Volunteers Find Homes for Abandoned Akitas and Shibas

ASTANA — In Almaty, a dedicated group of volunteers is working to rescue abandoned dogs, providing them with medical care, finding temporary shelters, and seeking out responsible new owners. So far, over 70 animals have found loving homes, and another 10 are currently in foster care, reported Khabar Agency.

This mission began in response to a surge in popularity for Japanese dog breeds like Akita Inu and Shiba Inu, following the success of the heartwarming film “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” in Kazakhstan. The movie, which tells the story of an abandoned dog’s loyalty, inspired many to adopt these breeds. However, few were fully prepared for the attention and care these strong-willed, independent dogs require.

The group’s efforts started with an Akita named Hanna, found three years ago chained, without food or water, on the streets of Almaty. After rescuing Hanna, volunteers joined forces to form a network focused on helping Akitas and Shibas in need. Yulia, a resident of Almaty, took Hanna in and soon joined the rescue group herself, assisting with transportation and food for other rescued dogs.

“They are very headstrong, independent dogs who love freedom. Many people mistake Akitas and Shibas for just cute, smiley pets they see in TikTok videos or in the movie but in reality, they are serious dogs that need proper attention and understanding,” explained Yuliya Nurbieva, a volunteer in the Akita Inu and Shiba Inu rescue group.

Shiba Inus, though smaller, have grown just as popular as Akitas, partly due to the influence of Kabosu—the Shiba who became the face of the internet meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Currently, Yuliya is fostering two Shibas, Edo and Ayame, both in recovery after being rescued from an irresponsible breeder. Fellow volunteer Dinara Zhakupova highlights the problem with such breeders, encouraging people to avoid them.

“A true breeder won’t raise dogs in poor conditions and sell them cheaply online. Irresponsible breeders have devalued the breed, selling these dogs at low prices. People buy them on a whim, grow tired, and abandon them. It’s a cycle we’re fighting to break,” Dinara Zhakupova explains.

Each weekend, young volunteer Aisulu Sembek, a schoolgirl, arrives with her mother to help—walking the dogs, bringing food and taking them to vet appointments. Aisulu is currently caring for a long-haired Akita named Mio, who is three years old and was abandoned by her previous owners. Mio, like many others, is now waiting for a loving, permanent family.

“When I was little, I watched a film about Hachi and realized how loyal and intelligent these dogs are. I have a Shiba Inu myself, so I’m happy to help other homeless dogs. I’m even doing a school project on the issue of homeless animals in Kazakhstan, ” shared a volunteer.

This rescue group is committed to helping abandoned Japanese breed dogs find lasting homes. Every dog they place is microchipped, vaccinated and socialized to ensure they’re ready for a new life. In four years, they have rehomed around 75 dogs, each case evaluated carefully. Another 10 dogs are still waiting for families. To ensure these pets find responsible owners, the group conducts a strict selection process, including questionnaires, video calls, home checks and multiple meet-ups with the dog before the adoption trial period.