Aktau Named Cultural Capital of Turkic World for 2025

By Staff Report in Editor’s Picks, International on 19 November 2024

ASTANA – Aktau received the status of the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2025 at the 41st meeting of the member states of the International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY) in Ashgabat, the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service reported on Nov. 18.

Aktau. Photo credit: advantour.com. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The symbolic passing of the baton occurred during the closing ceremony for “Anau – the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2024.” Throughout the year, the historic Turkmen city of Anau hosted numerous international events, including film festivals, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and youth forums.

Aktau will carry on this tradition as the new cultural capital by organizing similar events. Planned activities include a symposium of artists and sculptors, a festival of artisans, and historical and scientific conferences.

The city will also host meetings dedicated to prominent scientists of the Turkic world and other educational events.


